Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Reunite for New Single ‘Bongos’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will team up once again for a new single called ‘Bongos’. The track is due out this Friday at 2pm AEST; ‘Bongos’ is the pair’s first collaboration since the barn-storming 2020 track ‘WAP’, which spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard charts.

Not much is known about the track so far, apart from the brightly coloured single artwork that was posted by the two rappers earlier today. Check it out below.

Cardi B has dropped a couple of singles over the last few years, including 2022’s ‘Hot Shit’ and 2021’s ‘Up’. The rapper has featured in a bunch of collabs though, including ‘JEALOUSY’ with husband Offset, ‘Rumors‘ with Lizzo, and ‘Tomorrow 2’ with GloRilla. Cardi B’s major release was her debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018 – a follow-up has reportedly been in the works for a while now.

“Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up,” Cardi B told Vogue recently. “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now. They did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest album Traumazine landed in August 2022, the follow-up to 2020’s Good News. Earlier this month, rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. Lanez was found guilty on three charges: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote in a statement that was read out by a prosecutor in court. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

