Carla Geneve Announces New Album ‘HERTZ’, Releases Second Single ‘Euthymia’

Carla Geneve will release her second album, HERTZ, on Friday, 27th October via Dot Dash/Remote Control Records. The album’s second single, ‘Euthymia’, is out today, and follows the album’s lead single, ‘Bills’. Geneve is playing shows around the country in support of ‘Bills’ through September and October. Find those details below.

The new single gets its name from the clinical term for a state of balance within bipolar disorder. “This song is about peace, growth and being in control of what you’re feeling and doing,” Geneve said in a statement. HERTZ is the follow-up to Geneve’s debut album from 2022, Learn To Like It, which included the singles ‘The Right Reasons’ and ‘Dog Eared’.

Carla Geneve – ‘Euthymia’

Carla Geneve ‘Bills’ Single Tour 2023

Saturday, 2nd September – The Buffalo Club, Fremantle WA

Friday, 29th September – Stranded, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 30th September – Night Cat, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 20th October – Kings Beach Tavern, Gold Coast QLD

Sunday, 22nd October – Mary’s Underground, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

