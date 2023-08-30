Yirinda – Fred Leone and Samuel Pankhurst – Release New Single ‘Yuangan (Dugong)’

Chapter Music has announced its newest signing: the collaborative project of Butchulla songman Fred Leone and contrabassist and producer Samuel Pankhurst, Yirinda. Chapter will issue the duo’s self-titled debut album on Friday, 16th February 2024. Listen to the lead single, ‘Yuangan (Dugong)’, below and pre-order the album here.

‘Yuangan (Dugong)’ is an existing Butchulla song, which was recorded in 1960 and preserved by the University of Queensland Anthropology Museum. “Yuangan in the Butchulla language means dugong,” Leone said in a statement. “The reimagining of this migrational song of hunting and feasting on dugong is my deliberate reclamation of such materials.”

Yirinda – ‘Yuangan (Dugong)’

