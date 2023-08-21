Caroline Polachek Announces 2023 Australian Headline Dates

After being announced on the Meredith lineup last week, Caroline Polachek has now announced a string of headline tour dates in December. The alt-pop artist will play three shows up Australia’s east coast – at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, 6th December, at Melbourne’s Forum on Sunday, 10th December, and finally at Brisbane’s Tivoli on Wednesday, 13th December.

It’s been a long time coming for Australian audiences – Polachek was meant to circle the country with Flume at the end of 2022, but pulled out at the last minute to finish off her new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You.

Caroline Polachek: ‘Welcome To My Island’

“It’s been an exhilarating year of playing shows and I’ve loved every second of it, but my new album is very close to being finished and I need more time off the road to give it the uninterrupted attention it requires,” Polachek said at the time.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You arrived earlier this year, the artist’s second solo record following cult favourite Pang in 2019 – which was buoyed by single ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’. Prior to being a solo artist, of course, Polachek was one-half of Chairlift.

Last week, Polachek was revealed on the Meredith bill alongside headliners Kraftwerk Alvvays, Flowdan, Alex G and Eris Drew & Octa Octa.

Caroline Polachek 2024 Australian Headline Tour Dates

Wednesday, 6th December – Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 10th December – Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 13th December – The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 24th August via Frontier Touring. A Frontier Members pre-sale will run for 24 hours before that.

