Chappell Roan Announces Debut Australian Tour

US singer Chappell Roan will play her first Australian shows in November this year. The Missouri artist – born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz – will touch down in Sydney on Friday, 24th November, before heading up to Brisbane for Melt Festival, and finishing up at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Sunday, 26th November.

The shows are in support of her upcoming debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which is due out on Friday, 22nd September. A bunch of tracks from the record have been released so far, including ‘Casual’, ‘Red Wine Supernova’, and ‘My Kink Is Karma’.

Chappell Roan: ‘Casual’

“After four years in the making comes my 14-song album holding stories of unearthing my true self and fearlessly embracing queerness,” Chappell Roan says about her new album.

“With the contrast of my Midwestern upbringing and living in one of the biggest cities in the U.S., The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess mirrors the rollercoaster of being the popstar I always wanted to be.”

Roan was recently announced as one of the support acts on Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming world tour for GUTS, alongside Remi Wolf, PinkPantheress and The Breeders.

Friday, 24th November – Liberty Hall, Sydney

Saturday, 25th November – Powerhouse, Brisbane

Sunday, 26th November – 170 Russell, Melbourne

You can sign up for pre-sale access here.

