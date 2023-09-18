Psych-Influenced Electronic Outfit Kerala Dust Announce 2023 Australian Club Shows

London trio Kerala Dust will touch down in Australia for a couple of shows in November 2023. The band, led by songwriter, producer and vocalist Edmund Kenny, will perform songs from their latest album, Violet Drive, at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Thursday, 16th November and Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on Sunday, 19th November.

Kerala Dust make repetitive, groove-driven electronic music that draws on the band members’ affection for classic rock experimentalists like CAN, The Velvet Underground and Tom Waits. Violet Drive, the follow-up to 2020’s Light, West, came out in February 2023 via Play It Again Sam.

Kerala Dust – ‘Pulse VI’

The forthcoming shows will be Kerala Dust’s first performances in Sydney and Melbourne. Founded in London in 2016, the band members now live between Berlin and Zurich.

Kerala Dust 2023 Australian Shows

Thursday, 16th November – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 19th November – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

