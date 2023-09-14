Fazerdaze Releases New Single ‘Bigger’ Ahead of Australian Tour

New Zealand songwriter Fazerdaze (AKA Amelia Murray) has shared a new single called ‘Bigger’. It’s the first piece of new music from the singer since she released the EP Break!, which was her first output in over five years.

The track arrives ahead of Murray’s Australian tour and appearance at Wollongong’s Yours & Owls Festival. The tour – which will see Murray play shows with DMA’s and NIKI – will kick off in just a few days in Brisbane on Monday, 18th September, with dates to follow in Sydney and Melbourne; see the full list of dates below.

“I have often felt that ambition and being in the public eye can be a point of tension in my romantic relationships,” Murray says of the track. “I think this song is me trying to explore and overcome that with someone I cared about.

“For the production, I was exploring writing an anti-chorus. The synths do all the work and the vocal melody drops into a talk. I wanted to experiment with strange bendy synths and lean into a cinematic night time world.”

Fazerdaze has also been announced on the lineup for SXSW Sydney, which will run from Sunday, 15th to Sunday, 22nd October.

Monday, 18th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane w/ NIKI (solo)

Thursday, 21st September – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney w/ NIKI (solo)

Saturday, 23rd September – Festival Hall, Melbourne w/ NIKI (solo)

Thursday, 12th October – Gasometer, Melbourne

Friday, 13th October – Parramatta Lanes, Sydney

Saturday, 14th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney w/ DMA’S

Sunday, 15th October – Yours & Owls Festival, Wollongong

Sunday, 15th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney w/ DMA’S

