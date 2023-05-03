Chapter Music to Reissue Sydney Indie-Pop Pioneers The Particles’ Full Discography

Australian indie label Chapter Music has announced it will release a compilation in July assembling all recordings by Sydney indie-pop group the Particles, who were active from 1977 up until their dissolution in 1985.

1980s Bubblegum, which is set to arrive via Chapter on Friday, 7th July, will include all of the band’s officially released music (from 1980 to 1984), along with a slew of bonus tracks. To coincide, Chapter have digitally re-released the band’s single ‘The Trumpet Song’ along with rarity ‘Family Life’.

The Particles – ‘The Trumpet Song’ and ‘Family Life’

Chapter’s reissue includes every known recording by the Particles, including digital bonus tracks from triple j’s first ever Live at the Wireless session, in 1983. Physical copies also include extensive liner notes based on interviews with band members.

Pre-orders are available here. There are numerous options, including a grape bubblegum colourway vinyl, and an edition that includes an original, unplayed dead stock copy of the 1983 repressing of the Particles’ Advanced Colouring EP.

The Particles emerged out of Sydney’s punk scene in the 70s, but their early recordings lean towards a significantly more melodic, poppy sound. The band’s core members were guitarist Peter Williams and vocalist Astrid Spielman alongside a revolving cast of collaborators, including members of the Cannanes and The Lighthouse Keepers.

Throughout their time as a band, the Particles released three EPs – 1980’s Colour In and 1981’s Advanced Colouring were both originally self-released, with final EP I Luv Trumpet arriving in 1983 via Sydney label Waterfront Records. Spielman passed away from a brain haemorrhage in 2015.

Further Reading

Chapter Music Turns 30 – Ten Things That Define the Melbourne Indie Label

Chapter Music Announce Reissue of Whadya Want?’s Eccentric 80s Dance Pop Album ‘Skippy Knows’

NO ZU Comes to an End: Nicolaas Oogjes on the Highs, Lows and the Community that Made NO ZU