Rex Orange County Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Rex Orange County has announced a string of Australian tour dates for this September. The singer –real name Alex O’Connor – will kick it off in Adelaide at the Entertainment Centre Theatre on Tuesday, 19th September, before moving through Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and finishing up in Perth on Sunday, 1st October.

It’s Rex Orange County’s first tour of the country since 2019 when he was here circling the country with Laneway. The 2023 Australian dates form part of an extensive world tour for his 2022 album Who Cares?

O’Connor was due to tour here in 2022 – after COVID forced him to pull the plug on a 2020 tour – but the singer cancelled the tour at the eleventh hour due to “unforeseen personal circumstances”.

A few months later in July, O’Connor was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in London. In December 2022, all charges against him were dropped; in a statement released at the time, O’Connor said the Crown Prosecution Service had declared there was “no merit in this case going to trial”.

“I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing,” he explained. “I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind.”

Rex Orange County Australian Tour Dates 2023

Tuesday, 19th Sep 2023 – Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Friday, 22nd Sep 2023 – Riverstage, Brisbane

Saturday, 23rd Sep 2023 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Wednesday, 27th Sep 2023 – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, 1st Oct 2023 – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth

Tickets go on sale 9am local time Friday, 16th June. For pre-sale and other ticket information, visit Secret Sounds.

