Clowns Reschedule ‘ENDLESS’ Australian Tour Due to Injury

Clowns have shared some bad news with fans, revealing they’ve been forced to postpone their forthcoming Australian headline tour in honour of their new album ENDLESS, due to an injury within their ranks.

The tour, which had been locked in for October and November of this year, has now been rescheduled to March and April of 2024, with the Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney gigs all taking place at the same venues. A new date for the Alice Springs show has yet to be announced, but the Aussie punk crew have promised it’s in the works.

“We’re extremely crushed”

“We’re extremely crushed to announce that due to a long term and ongoing RSI injury in the band, we’ll unfortunately be postponing our ENDLESS Australian Album Tour to March/April 2024, as well as cancelling all other performances for the rest of the year to allow sufficient and necessary healing time,” the band shared in a statement on Instagram.

“If you purchased a ticket, hold onto it and we’ll see you in the new year. But if you cannot make the new date, you can contact your point of purchase for a refund,” they continued.

“We’re very sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience. It’s so frustrating to not be able to play and launch this new record that we’re extremely proud of and we appreciate you all understanding of the difficult situation.”

You can suss the full list of Clowns’ rescheduled dates down below.

Friday, 20th October – 170 Russell, Melbourne/Naarm, VIC

Saturday, 21st October – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide/Kaurna, SA

Saturday, 28th October – Crowbar, Sydney/Eora, NSW

Friday, 3rd November – Amplifier, Perth/Boorloo**

Saturday, 11th November – The Black Wreath, Alice Springs/Mparntwe**, NT

Saturday, 18th November – The Brightside, Brisbane/Meanjin, QLD

Friday, 15th March 2024 – The Brightside, Brisbane/Meanjin, QLD – NEW DATE

Friday, 29th March 2024 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide/Kaurna, SA – NEW DATE

Saturday, 30th March 2024 – Amplifier, Perth/Boorloo – NEW DATE

Friday, 5th April 2024 – 170 Russell, Melbourne/Naarm, VIC – NEW DATE

Saturday, 13th April 2024 – Crowbar, Sydney/Eora, NSW – NEW DATE

Tickets on sale now here

