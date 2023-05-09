Coldplay to Play One-Off Perth Show as Part of ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour

Coldplay have announced a one-off stadium show in Perth later this year as part of their world tour for Music Of The Spheres. The band will take over Optus Stadium in the city on Saturday, 18th November.

It’s the British band’s first show in Western Australian since 2009, and they’ll be supported by local acts Thelma Plum and Amy Shark. Coldplay were last in Australia for a tour in 2016, supporting the album Head Full Of Dreams.

Coldplay: ‘Humankind’

The concert is being promoted by usual suspects Live Nation, but in conjunction with the Western Australian government.

It’s not the first time in recent months that international artists have visited just one city in the country – Bjork’s Australian tour began and ended at Perth Festival, while Billy Joel played a one-off show at the MCG in December. There’s also the ongoing fear that Taylor Swift’s anticipated tour of Australia could only land in two cities.

“We’re so happy to be returning to Perth for an extra special one-off show at Optus Stadium on November 18th this year,” Coldplay shared in a statement about the tour. It’s a huge deal for us and we’re massively looking forward to coming back to Western Australia. It’s been way too long.”

Coldplay have been criss-crossing the world on the mammoth Music of the Spheres tour for over a year. The band had previously pledged to stop touring due to environmental concerns, but they claim they’ve put some initiatives in place on the current tour to help offset their carbon footprint.

Coldplay ‘Music Of The Spheres’ Australia

Saturday, 18th November – Optus Stadium, Perth WA

General tickets will go on sale Tuesday, 16th May at 10am local time via Live Nation. A pre-sale will run from Monday, 15th May at 10am until Tuesday, 16th May at 9am. You can sign up to the pre-sale here.

