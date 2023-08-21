Coldplay Are Looking for Local Openers for Their Two Gigs in Perth

Coldplay are on the hunt for an emerging Western Australian artist to be one of their support acts at their upcoming headline dates. Coldplay are bringing their colossal Music of the Spheres tour to Perth (and just Perth) in November, playing two shows in the city on Saturday, 18th and Sunday, 19th November at Optus Stadium.

The British band have already locked in a few support acts: Thelma Plum will play both shows, and Amy Shark and Tash Sultana on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. But the band are keen for one more, and have launched a competition to find an up-and-coming local act to join the bill.

Coldplay: ‘Higher Power’

The winner of the Rising Artist Competition – which is only to residents of WA 16 years and older – will get to play a set at both of Coldplay’s Perth dates, and score a $15,000 development grant from the WA Government Contemporary Music Fund.

Entrants will need to upload a recording of one of their original songs and a video of them playing live – entries will be assessed by Coldplay’s team and music industry professionals. The final decision will be made by the band.

Entries are now open and will close on Monday, 4th September. You can read through all the terms and conditions and enter the competition here.

Coldplay Music Of The Spheres Australia 2023

w/Thelma Plum, Amy Shark* & Tash Sultana# + competition winner

Saturday, 18th November – Optus Stadium, Perth WA*

Sunday, 19th November – Optus Stadium, Perth WA#

