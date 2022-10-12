Australian singer Conrad Sewell has announced a run of headline dates for November and December. Dubbed ‘An Intimate Evening With Conrad Sewell’, the three shows will feature the chart-topping musician previewing new songs as he returns to the live stage.

Having recently wrapped up a tour alongside Irish outfit The Script, Sewell released ‘God Save The Queen’ in early September, his first piece of new music since his 2019 debut album, Life, which topped the ARIA charts upon its release. Today, Sewell has shared his latest single ‘Make Me A Believer’, slated to appear on his forthcoming 2023 album.

Conrad Sewell – ‘Make Me A Believer’

Sewell’s ‘An Intimate Evening’ tour begins at the Factory Theatre, Sydney, on Wednesday, 30th November. Sewell will then play The Triffid in Brisbane on Thursday, 1st December, before wrapping up at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on Thursday, 8th December.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be going back out on tour, playing some new material,” Sewell said in a statement. “This whole new album was recorded live so to share some of these songs before they’re released for old fans and new, it’s going to be so special.”

“I obviously love being on stage more than anything in the world so it’s a great way to come back with these intimate shows.”

An Intimate Evening With Conrad Sewell

Wednesday, 30th November – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW (18+) (Tickets)

Thursday, 1st December – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (18+) (Tickets)

Thursday, 8th December – Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC (18+) (Tickets)



