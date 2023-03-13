Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Collapsing at Ultra South Africa Festival

South African rapper Costa Titch died shortly after collapsing at South Africa’s Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg on Saturday, 11th March. Titch had dropped to the ground while on stage at the festival – he initially rose and continued to perform before collapsing again and being taken backstage.

Titch’s family confirmed his death in a post on Instagram, thanking the emergency responders who tended to the rapper in the hours before his death. “Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson,” the family wrote. “It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.”

Costa Titch: ‘NKALAKATHA’

Ultra South Africa also released a statement about the incident, writing that they were devastated by the loss.

“Costa was a galvanising voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene — a talented rapper, dancer, singer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival,” Ultra South Africa’s statement reads. “Our deepest thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with his family, friends, and our entire community who are together mourning this heartbreaking loss.”

No cause of death has been given at the time of writing.

Costa Titch – born Constantinos Tsobanoglou – was 28 years old, and considered an emerging talent in South Africa. Signed to Akon’s Konvict Kulture label, Titch had released a number of highly successful singles, his most notable being 2020 release ‘Nkalakatha’ which featured Riky Rick and Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. The track won Best Collaboration and Best Remix at the 2020 South African Hip Hop Awards.

