Counting Crows Announce 2023 Australian Tour

After being announced last month as part of the lineup for next year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest, Counting Crows have revealed they will play three headline Australian shows in March and April 2023. The run will kick off in Adelaide at Hindley Street Music Hall on Thursday, 30th March. Adam Duritz and co. will then head to Melbourne, where they’ll play Palais Theatre on Tuesday, 4th April. On Sunday, 9th April they’ll play Sydney’s Enmore Theatre.

Coinciding with those dates, the band will perform at Bluesfest on Saturday, 8th April, alongside Jackson Browne, Buddy Guy, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Marcus King and more. Tickets for the newly-announced headline shows will go on sale this Thursday, 10th November from 11am local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale kicking off a day earlier. Tickets for Bluesfest are on sale now.

Counting Crows – ‘Mr. Jones’

Counting Crows’ upcoming tour dates will mark the band’s first Australian shows in eight years, having most recently visited in 2015. Next year will also mark three decades since the alternative rock powerhouse’s seminal debut album, August and Everything After.

Released in 1993 via Geffen, August and Everything After was acclaimed upon release, peaking at number four on the Billboard albums chart. The album spawned four singles, most notably ‘Mr. Jones’, along with ‘Round Here’, ‘Rain King’ and ‘A Murder of One’. Counting Crows have gone on to release six more albums since August and Everything After arrived. The most recent, Somewhere Under Wonderland, was released in 2014.

Next year’s Bluesfest will run over the Easter Long Weekend – from Thursday, 6th to Monday, 10th April – at its usual home of Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah, New South Wales. International acts on the lineup include Beck, the Doobie Brothers, Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff, the Soul Rebels with Talib Kweli and GZA, and Steve Earle. Homegrown artists on the bill include Gang of Youths, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and Tash Sultana.

Counting Crows 2023 Australian Tour

Thursday, 30th March – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Tickets: Live Nation

Tuesday, 4th April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets: Live Nation

Saturday, 8th April – Bluesfest, Byron Bay

Tickets: Bluesfest

Sunday, 9th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Live Nation

Further Reading

The Complete and Updated List of Bluesfest 2023 Sideshows

Beck Added to Bluesfest 2023 Lineup

The Counting Crows Singer Reckons Gang Of Youths Are “The Best Fucking Band In The World”