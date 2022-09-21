The Complete and Updated List of Bluesfest 2023 Sideshows

Bluesfest will return to its home at the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm for five days across the 2023 Easter long weekend. 41 artists appear in the event’s first lineup announcement, including headliners Elvis Costello & The Imposters, GZA, Lucinda Williams and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
Many Bluesfest artists will be performing sideshows in various Australian cities in the days before and after the 2023 event. We’re keeping this page updated with all sideshow announcements, show dates, and ticket links.
Bluesfest 2023: the Sideshows
Lucinda Williams & Her Band / Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Monday, 3rd April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
- Pre-sale from Tuesday, 27th September at 12PM AEST. On sale from Thursday, 29th September at 12PM AEST
LP
- Saturday, 1st April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
- Sunday, 2nd April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne
- Pre-sale from Tuesday, 27th September at 12PM AEST. On sale from Thursday, 29th September at 12PM AEST
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Monday, 3rd April – The Gov, Adelaide
- Wednesday, 5th April – The Metro, Sydney
- Pre-sale from Tuesday, 27th September at 12PM AEST. On sale from Thursday, 29th September at 12PM AEST
Keb’ Mo’
- Monday, 10th April – The Factory Theatre, Sydney
- Pre-sale from Tuesday, 27th September at 12PM AEST. On sale from Thursday, 29th September at 12PM AEST
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Sunday, 9th April – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW
- Monday, 10th April – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW
- Thursday, 13th April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
- On sale now
Bonnie Raitt / Mavis Staples
- Wednesday, 5th April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
- Friday, 7th April – Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney, NSW
- On sale now
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- Wednesday, 5th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
- Thursday, 6th April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
- On sale now
Marcus King
- Monday, 10th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
- Wednesday, 12th April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne
- On sale now
Larkin Poe
- Sunday, 9th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney
- Monday, 10th April – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
- On sale now
Buddy Guy (The Final Tour of Australia)
- Monday, 10th April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne
- Wednesday, 12th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
- On sale now
