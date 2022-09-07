Western Australia has welcomed a new country music festival, with the Country Sounds Music & Art Festival set to make its debut in December. Described as a “music and arts shindig”, it arrives as a family-friendly affair with an acclaimed lineup of artists.

Taking place on Saturday, 10th December in Bunbury (otherwise known as the “Cream of the South West”), the Country Sounds festival will also feature line dancing, bucking bulls, Harvey Beef pie eating competitions, live painting and more. Meanwhile, the festival also offers entertainment geared towards younger attendees as well.

Kasey Chambers – ‘Lose Yourself’

From a musical point of view, Country Sounds aims to showcase the “cream of the crop in Australia’s country music scene”, with its first lineup boasting the likes of Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Brad Cox, and Fanny Lumsden. A second lineup drop is also set to arrive in October, complementing the already-announced list of artists.

Attendees are also given the chance to camp at the festival for the nigh before kick-off, with karaoke, food vendors, and bar service on offer. Tickets to the festival go on sale from 4pm AWST on Friday, 16th September, while a limited presale begins 48 hours earlier on Wednesday, 14th September.

Country Sounds Music & Arts Festival

Lee Kernaghan

Kasey Chambers

Brad Cox

Fanny Lumsden

Dates and Venue

Saturday, 10th December – Brunswick Showgrounds, Brunswick, WA

Register for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from Friday, 16th September.

Further Reading

Watch You Am I & Fanny Lumsden Cover The Pretenders’ ‘Brass In Pocket’ On The Set

Kasey Chambers Releases Cover Of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’

Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers Lead Call For Double J To Become An FM Station