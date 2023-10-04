Here are the Playing Times for Savannah in the Round 2023

Savannah in the Round will return to Mareeba in the Cairns Hinterland from Thursday, 5th to Sunday, 8th October 2023. Jimmy Barnes leads the all-Australian lineup, alongside Kasey Chambers, Daryl Braithwaite, The Black Sorrows, Kate Ceberano, Casey Barnes, Brad Cox, GANGgajang and more.

The live entertainment is spread across three stages – The Big Top Music Hall is open all weekend; the Main Stage will be open from mid-afternoon until 11.30pm on Friday and Saturday night; and the Bull Bar will stay open from early morning until late at night on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Find the complete event schedule below.

Savannah in the Round 2023 – Set Times

Thursday, 5th October

Big Top Music Hall

17.00: Chris Matthews

18.15: Taylor Moss

19.30: Julian James and the Moonshine State

20.45: Yazmindi

22.00: Lady Valiant

23.15: Careless

Friday, 6th October

Main Stage

16.15: Welcome to Country

16.45: Alexandra Kay

18.00: Casey Barnes

19.15: Kasey Chambers

21.00: James Johnston

22.15: Brad Cox

Big Top Music Hall

10.00: Loren Ryan

11.15: Jeremy Fletcher

12.30: Taylor Moss

13.45: Kevin Bennett and the Flood

15.00: Kate Ceberano

16.00: Great Northern Bullring Series

23.30: Zac and George

00.30: Col Finley

Bull Bar

10.00: Big Pups

11.15: Out of Abingdon

12.30: Chris Matthews

13.45: Julian James & the Moonshine State

15.00: Hussy Hicks

23.30: Lady Valiant

Saturday, 7th October

Main Stage

16.00: Hussy Hicks

17.20: Russell Morris

18.55: The Black Sorrows

20.30: Daryl Braithwaite

22.00: Jimmy Barnes

Big Top Music Hall

09.30: Yazmindi

10.30: Alexandra Kay

11.45: GANGgajang

13.15: Don Walker

14.45: Fanny Lumsden

16.00: Great Northern Bullring Series

23.30: The Pigs

Bull Bar

08.00: Walkamin Country Music Club Showcase

10.00: Wade Forster

11.15: Jeremy Fletcher

12.30: Kevin Bennett and the Flood

13.45: Col Finley

15.00: The Dungarees

23.30: 8 Ball Aitken

Sunday, 8th October

Big Top Music Hall

10.00: Chris Matthews

11.15: Black Image

12.30: Raechel Whitchurch

13.45: The Pigs

15.00: Roadtrippers

16.15: Chocolate Starfish

17.45: Jade Holland

19.00: The Dungarees

20.15: Adam Harvey

21.45: Beccy Cole

23.15: Raconteurs

Bull Bar

08.00: Walkamin Country Music Club Showcase

09.45: Talitha Jae

10.45: Aurelle Brunjes

11.45: 8 Ball Aitken

13.00: Secret Tuesdays

14.15: Out of Abingdon

15.30: Mas Minerals

16.45: Mic Porter Trio

18.00: Bobby Maguire

19.15: Eddie Skiba

20.30: Larry Cann

Tickets are available via the event website

