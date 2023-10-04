Kasey Chambers
Kasey Chambers | Image: Supplied

Here are the Playing Times for Savannah in the Round 2023

By Music Feeds

Savannah in the Round will return to Mareeba in the Cairns Hinterland from Thursday, 5th to Sunday, 8th October 2023. Jimmy Barnes leads the all-Australian lineup, alongside Kasey Chambers, Daryl Braithwaite, The Black Sorrows, Kate Ceberano, Casey Barnes, Brad Cox, GANGgajang and more.

The live entertainment is spread across three stages – The Big Top Music Hall is open all weekend; the Main Stage will be open from mid-afternoon until 11.30pm on Friday and Saturday night; and the Bull Bar will stay open from early morning until late at night on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Find the complete event schedule below.

Jimmy Barnes – ‘No Second Prize’

Savannah in the Round 2023 – Set Times

Thursday, 5th October

Big Top Music Hall

  • 17.00: Chris Matthews
  • 18.15: Taylor Moss
  • 19.30: Julian James and the Moonshine State
  • 20.45: Yazmindi
  • 22.00: Lady Valiant
  • 23.15: Careless

Friday, 6th October

Main Stage

  • 16.15: Welcome to Country
  • 16.45: Alexandra Kay
  • 18.00: Casey Barnes
  • 19.15: Kasey Chambers
  • 21.00: James Johnston
  • 22.15: Brad Cox

Big Top Music Hall

  • 10.00: Loren Ryan
  • 11.15: Jeremy Fletcher
  • 12.30: Taylor Moss
  • 13.45: Kevin Bennett and the Flood
  • 15.00: Kate Ceberano
  • 16.00: Great Northern Bullring Series
  • 23.30: Zac and George
  • 00.30: Col Finley

Bull Bar

  • 10.00: Big Pups
  • 11.15: Out of Abingdon
  • 12.30: Chris Matthews
  • 13.45: Julian James & the Moonshine State
  • 15.00: Hussy Hicks
  • 23.30: Lady Valiant

Saturday, 7th October

Main Stage

  • 16.00: Hussy Hicks
  • 17.20: Russell Morris
  • 18.55: The Black Sorrows
  • 20.30: Daryl Braithwaite
  • 22.00: Jimmy Barnes

Big Top Music Hall

  • 09.30: Yazmindi
  • 10.30: Alexandra Kay
  • 11.45: GANGgajang
  • 13.15: Don Walker
  • 14.45: Fanny Lumsden
  • 16.00: Great Northern Bullring Series
  • 23.30: The Pigs

Bull Bar

  • 08.00: Walkamin Country Music Club Showcase
  • 10.00: Wade Forster
  • 11.15: Jeremy Fletcher
  • 12.30: Kevin Bennett and the Flood
  • 13.45: Col Finley
  • 15.00: The Dungarees
  • 23.30: 8 Ball Aitken

Sunday, 8th October

Big Top Music Hall

  • 10.00: Chris Matthews
  • 11.15: Black Image
  • 12.30: Raechel Whitchurch
  • 13.45: The Pigs
  • 15.00: Roadtrippers
  • 16.15: Chocolate Starfish
  • 17.45: Jade Holland
  • 19.00: The Dungarees
  • 20.15: Adam Harvey
  • 21.45: Beccy Cole
  • 23.15: Raconteurs

Bull Bar

  • 08.00: Walkamin Country Music Club Showcase
  • 09.45: Talitha Jae
  • 10.45: Aurelle Brunjes
  • 11.45: 8 Ball Aitken
  • 13.00: Secret Tuesdays
  • 14.15: Out of Abingdon
  • 15.30: Mas Minerals
  • 16.45: Mic Porter Trio
  • 18.00: Bobby Maguire
  • 19.15: Eddie Skiba
  • 20.30: Larry Cann

Tickets are available via the event website

Further Reading

Savannah in the Round 2023: Jimmy Barnes, Kasey Chambers, Daryl Braithwaite, GANGgajang + More

Lineup Announced for First Nations-Led Festival Now & Forever: A.B. Original, Baker Boy, Mo’Ju, Paul Kelly + More

By the C Announces First Shows of 2023/24 Season: Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Bird of Tokyo + More

Music Feeds
Music Feeds

Share article

Must Read

Related