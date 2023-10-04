Here are the Playing Times for Savannah in the Round 2023

Savannah in the Round will return to Mareeba in the Cairns Hinterland from Thursday, 5th to Sunday, 8th October 2023. Jimmy Barnes leads the all-Australian lineup, alongside Kasey Chambers, Daryl Braithwaite, The Black Sorrows, Kate Ceberano, Casey Barnes, Brad Cox, GANGgajang and more.
The live entertainment is spread across three stages – The Big Top Music Hall is open all weekend; the Main Stage will be open from mid-afternoon until 11.30pm on Friday and Saturday night; and the Bull Bar will stay open from early morning until late at night on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Find the complete event schedule below.
Jimmy Barnes – ‘No Second Prize’
Savannah in the Round 2023 – Set Times
Thursday, 5th October
Big Top Music Hall
- 17.00: Chris Matthews
- 18.15: Taylor Moss
- 19.30: Julian James and the Moonshine State
- 20.45: Yazmindi
- 22.00: Lady Valiant
- 23.15: Careless
Friday, 6th October
Main Stage
- 16.15: Welcome to Country
- 16.45: Alexandra Kay
- 18.00: Casey Barnes
- 19.15: Kasey Chambers
- 21.00: James Johnston
- 22.15: Brad Cox
Big Top Music Hall
- 10.00: Loren Ryan
- 11.15: Jeremy Fletcher
- 12.30: Taylor Moss
- 13.45: Kevin Bennett and the Flood
- 15.00: Kate Ceberano
- 16.00: Great Northern Bullring Series
- —
- 23.30: Zac and George
- 00.30: Col Finley
Bull Bar
- 10.00: Big Pups
- 11.15: Out of Abingdon
- 12.30: Chris Matthews
- 13.45: Julian James & the Moonshine State
- 15.00: Hussy Hicks
- —
- 23.30: Lady Valiant
Saturday, 7th October
Main Stage
- 16.00: Hussy Hicks
- 17.20: Russell Morris
- 18.55: The Black Sorrows
- 20.30: Daryl Braithwaite
- 22.00: Jimmy Barnes
Big Top Music Hall
- 09.30: Yazmindi
- 10.30: Alexandra Kay
- 11.45: GANGgajang
- 13.15: Don Walker
- 14.45: Fanny Lumsden
- 16.00: Great Northern Bullring Series
- —
- 23.30: The Pigs
Bull Bar
- 08.00: Walkamin Country Music Club Showcase
- 10.00: Wade Forster
- 11.15: Jeremy Fletcher
- 12.30: Kevin Bennett and the Flood
- 13.45: Col Finley
- 15.00: The Dungarees
- —
- 23.30: 8 Ball Aitken
Sunday, 8th October
Big Top Music Hall
- 10.00: Chris Matthews
- 11.15: Black Image
- 12.30: Raechel Whitchurch
- 13.45: The Pigs
- 15.00: Roadtrippers
- 16.15: Chocolate Starfish
- 17.45: Jade Holland
- 19.00: The Dungarees
- 20.15: Adam Harvey
- 21.45: Beccy Cole
- 23.15: Raconteurs
Bull Bar
- 08.00: Walkamin Country Music Club Showcase
- 09.45: Talitha Jae
- 10.45: Aurelle Brunjes
- 11.45: 8 Ball Aitken
- 13.00: Secret Tuesdays
- 14.15: Out of Abingdon
- 15.30: Mas Minerals
- 16.45: Mic Porter Trio
- 18.00: Bobby Maguire
- 19.15: Eddie Skiba
- 20.30: Larry Cann
Tickets are available via the event website
