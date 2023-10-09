Holly Humberstone Announces Sydney Headline Show

British pop artist Holly Humberstone has announced a headline show at Sydney’s Metro Theatre. The singer will play an all-ages show on Thursday, 4th January, the date sandwiched between her appearances at Heaps Good Festival.

Humberstone was announced on the Heaps Good lineup in mid-September, playing alongside Flume, The Avalanches, and UK rock outfit Foals, SBTRKT, English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, and more. The festival will travel to Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide over the New Year’s period – see all the dates below.

Holly Humberstone: ‘Room Service’

Humberstone’s debut album Paint My Bedroom Black will be released this Friday, 13th October. We’ve heard a number of singles from the record so far, including ‘Antichrist’, ‘Into Your Room’, ‘Kissing in Swimming Pools’, and ‘Superbloodmoon’, which features close friend d4vd.

The album, which follows her hugely successful EPs The Walls Are Way Too Thin and Falling Asleep At The Wheel, was pulled together over a number of years, as Humberstone struggled with sudden stardom.

“The fear of change is something I struggle with,” Humberstone told NME recently. “And nostalgia is something I feel really strongly all the time. I write about my sisters and my upbringing because they represent my core. These songs helped me to make sense of how it felt to be away from home.”

Sunday, 31st December – Heaps Good, Melbourne

Tuesday, 2nd January – Heaps Good, Brisbane

Thursday, 4th January – Metro Theatre, Sydney (Licensed All Ages)

Saturday, 6th January – Heaps Good, Adelaide

Tickets for Heaps Good are on sale now. Tickets for the Sydney show go on sale Friday, 13th October, with a pre-sale happening 24 hours prior.

Further Reading

Bombay Bicycle Club Release New Single ft Holly Humberstone

Love Letter to a Record: Ally Rendall on Holly Humberstone’s ‘Falling Asleep at the Wheel’

Lineup Announced for Heaps Good 2023/24: Flume, Foals, The Avalanches, SBTRKT + More