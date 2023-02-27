Northeast Party House Announce 2023 Australian Tour and New Single

Melbourne six-piece Northeast Party House will head out on an Australian tour throughout May and June this year in support of their new single ‘Brain Freeze’, which is slated to drop mid-March. ‘Brain Freeze’ marks the first taste of new music from the band since their 2022 single ‘Cranky Boy’.

The tour will include dates in all major cities, kicking off in Melbourne in late May, and moving through Brisbane, Adelaide, Fremantle, and Sydney. Check out all the dates and details below.

Northeast Party House: ‘Cranky Boy’

The new single ‘Brain Freeze’ has apparently been hanging around for a long time, and was written well before most of the songs for Northeast’s third album, 2020’s Shelf Life.

“When we were working on ‘Brain Freeze’ it was all about saying yes to every idea and staying in the fun, rough, creative ‘writing phase’ for as long as possible, before thinking about honing in on an idea or giving any constructive criticism,” the band said of the track. “We kept ‘Brain Freeze’ intentionally simple, excited by the idea of leaving room to dance and breathe as your head is spinning around.”

There’s no word yet on whether a longer release is in the works. The band’s most recent single, ‘Cranky Boy’, came out in August 2022 via Sony Music Entertainment Australia. Northeast Party House are set to appear at a slew of festivals over the coming months, including Great Escape, Wine Machine, and Dream Machine Bali.

Northeast Party House Tour 2023

Saturday, 20th May – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, 27th May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, 3rd June – The Gov, Adelaide

Sunday, 4th June – Freo Social, Fremantle

Friday, 23rd June – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets on sale Friday, 3rd March from 9am local time via Northeast Party House website. A pre-sale will occur from Tuesday, 28th April from 9am local time.

Further Reading

G Flip, Northeast Party House Lead Lineup For Tasmania’s Great Escape Festival 2023

Triple J’s Hottest 200 of 2022: 200-101

Jessica Mauboy, King Stingray Lead Lineup for Play on the Plains 2023