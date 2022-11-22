Dappled Cities Return, Release New EP and Announce Comeback Show

Sydney indie rock quintet Dappled Cities have returned from hiatus, releasing their first new music in five years and announcing a one-off show at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory. The band’s surprise new three-track EP, Be Here, is available to stream now.

Be Here is the first bit of recorded music from the band since their 2017 album IIIII and includes the single ‘Lightning Strikes’, which you can listen to below.

Dappled Cities – Lightning Strikes

Dappled Cities formed in Sydney in 1997. Led by co-lead vocalists Tim Derricourt and Dave Rennick, they’ve released five full length albums including 2009’s Zounds and 2012’s Lake Air. The band were hard touring stalwarts in the late aughts, supporting the likes of Midnight Juggernauts, LCD Soundsystem, Silverchair and Death Cab for Cutie.

The band are hinting that a larger body of work will follow the three-track Be Here EP sometime in 2023. They’ll be launching Be Here with a one-off show at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Friday, 20th January, and have promised a set full of fan favourites and deep cuts.

Dappled Cities Be Here Launch

Friday, 20th January — Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets here.

