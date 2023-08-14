Oxford Art Factory Announces Mini-Festival for 16th Birthday

Beloved Sydney venue Oxford Art Factory is throwing a free party in celebration of their 16th birthday next month. The whole venue – the main room and the Gallery Bar – will be taken over on Saturday, 16th September by a whole bunch of acts, including Melbourne’s Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, locals Jet City Sports Club, and Velvet Trip, and more.

There’ll also be sets from Girl and Girl, The Southern River Band, GIMMY, and a bunch of DJ sets that will stretch late into the evening. See the full lineup and register for entry below.

“I am thrilled to invite you to celebrate a milestone that fills us with immense pride,” OAF boss Mark Gerber wrote in a statement. “As a testament to our commitment to the Australian arts and music scene, we have assembled a line-up of extraordinary Australian artists who will grace our stages and fill the air with their creativity and talent. It’s a gesture of gratitude to our incredible patrons who have supported us.

“This event is our gift to the community that has made the Oxford Art Factory a vibrant hub of artistic expression.”

As mentioned above, entry is completely free – but you do need to register and registration may not guarantee entry if the venue fills up. There’ll be some complimentary drinks thrown in as well, Gerber has flagged.

Oxford Art Factory Birthday Festival

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

The Southern River Band

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Velvet Trip

Girl and Girl

Smooch

Jet City Sports Club

GIMMY

Cong Josie and The Hell Racers

and The Hell Racers Maxine Gillon

O.M.R

Perfect Actress

Psychedelic Soul Afterparty With King O.P.P

DJ Buz

Goldie Fawn B2B Wicked Lady

Date & Venue

Saturday, 16th September – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

You can RSVP to the event here.

