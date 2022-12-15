Vallis Alps Release New Single, Announce First Local Shows Since 2017

Vallis Alps have returned with new music and announced their first Australian shows in almost six years. Parissa Tosif and David Ansari’s transpacific project has delivered the new single, ‘On The Eve of The Rush’, a pulsing electro-house track inspired by key themes from John Steinbeck’s 1939 novel The Grapes of Wrath .

“I was inspired by the idea of searching for more – out of survival but also because of an innate human desire to grow and flourish,” Tosif said in a statement. “It’s one of my favourite novels and reminds me of a lot of themes of the migrant journey and the search for a better life.”

Vallis Alps – ‘On The Eve of The Rush’

The song was written and arranged on Gadigal Country (Sydney) in 2019 and later finished by the duo in Brooklyn, New York.

“This song is a blur of many things around materialism and success, and about how to keep pivoting back to what’s important in life through questioning oneself and our motives,” Tosif said.

In writing the song, Tosif gained insight into her own values around achievement and success. “We are all looking for a better life,” she said. “We all want to keep growing, feel loved and be successful. Writing this song helped me on the path of questioning the effect of the conceptions of success on my life goals and the dreams I have.”

To celebrate the release, Vallis Alps will be playing their first local shows since 2017, with a pair of dates booked in for Naarm/Melbourne and Eora/Sydney in March 2023.

Vallis Alps 2023 Live Dates

Thursday, 30th March 2023 – The Night Cat, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 31st March 2023 – Oxford Art Factory, Eora/Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale here

