Dark Mofo Announces 2023 Night Mass Lineup: Desire Marea, Marie Davidson, Pelada, dameeeela & More

Dark Mofo has unveiled the full lineup for its 2023 Night Mass, with dozens of acts locked in to perform including Desire Marea, dameeeela, BIG WETT, Vv Pete, Ayebatonye, and more. This year’s Night Mass will be significantly bigger than previous years, involving 13 stages and taking three blocks in Hobart.

Usually, the Night Mass runs within The Hanging Garden precinct, but this year it’ll stretch to a capacity of 4500 with numerous spaces and stages. The Night Mass will run over two weeks across Dark Mofo, which takes place from Thursday, 8th June to Thursday, 22nd June.

dameeeela: ‘The Shake Up’ feat. Tjaka

The new precinct has been dubbed ‘District’ X, and will offer up performance art, theatre, bars and eateries, cabaret, art, and more. See the full music lineup for Night Mass below.

The wider Dark Mofo lineup was revealed in late March, with acts like Deafheaven, Thundercat, Black Flag, and Ethel Cain leading the lineup.

“This year’s festival will be a reflection of the past decade, and while much has changed, our desire to celebrate the longest nights and embrace winter in Tasmania hasn’t wavered. We can’t wait to light the fires again this June,” creative director Leigh Carmichael said in a statement.

Night Mass: Extasia Lineup 2023

Amnesia Scanner

Aqueerius

Arcana

Arunya Lee Olive

Axon Breeze

Aya Gloomy

Ayebatonye

Bambii

Big Wett

Brixx

Buzz Kull

CaucasianOpportunities

Claire O’Brien

CORIN

dameeeela

Dane Blacklock & The Preacher’s Daughter

Debby Friday

Desire Marea

Elisabeth Dixon

Eris & The Disciples

Estée Louder

Fabian B

IN2STELLAR

Jacqui Cunningham

JLaw

Joey Labeija

Kangding Ray

Kasimyn

Kinder

Laurel Halo

Lips Service

Liquid Nails

L$F

Mahne Frame

Makeda

Marie Davidson

Mobiletti Giradischi

Moktar

Ms Boogie

Nabihah Iqbal (DJ Set)

Nooriyah

OKENYO

ONYX

Our Carlson

Pelada

Prison Religion

Real Lies

SI Process

Simona Castricum

SMB8

Sote & Tarik Barri

SOVBLKPSSY

Stev Zar

Stormworm

Sveta

The Riot

Tjaka

Trophie

V

VACUUM

Varg2™

Violent Magic Orchestra

Vv Pete

Winternationale

WÖØLWORTHS\\FLUSHOT

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

ZCluster

Dark Mofo Dates & Venues

Thursday, 8th June to Thursday, 22nd June – Various venues, Hobart, TAS

