Dark Mofo Announces 2023 Night Mass Lineup: Desire Marea, Marie Davidson, Pelada, dameeeela & More

Dark Mofo has unveiled the full lineup for its 2023 Night Mass, with dozens of acts locked in to perform including Desire Marea, dameeeela, BIG WETT, Vv Pete, Ayebatonye, and more. This year’s Night Mass will be significantly bigger than previous years, involving 13 stages and taking three blocks in Hobart.
Usually, the Night Mass runs within The Hanging Garden precinct, but this year it’ll stretch to a capacity of 4500 with numerous spaces and stages. The Night Mass will run over two weeks across Dark Mofo, which takes place from Thursday, 8th June to Thursday, 22nd June.
dameeeela: ‘The Shake Up’ feat. Tjaka
The new precinct has been dubbed ‘District’ X, and will offer up performance art, theatre, bars and eateries, cabaret, art, and more. See the full music lineup for Night Mass below.
The wider Dark Mofo lineup was revealed in late March, with acts like Deafheaven, Thundercat, Black Flag, and Ethel Cain leading the lineup.
“This year’s festival will be a reflection of the past decade, and while much has changed, our desire to celebrate the longest nights and embrace winter in Tasmania hasn’t wavered. We can’t wait to light the fires again this June,” creative director Leigh Carmichael said in a statement.
Night Mass: Extasia Lineup 2023
- Amnesia Scanner
- Aqueerius
- Arcana
- Arunya Lee Olive
- Axon Breeze
- Aya Gloomy
- Ayebatonye
- Bambii
- Big Wett
- Brixx
- Buzz Kull
- CaucasianOpportunities
- Claire O’Brien
- CORIN
- dameeeela
- Dane Blacklock & The Preacher’s Daughter
- Debby Friday
- Desire Marea
- Elisabeth Dixon
- Eris & The Disciples
- Estée Louder
- Fabian B
- IN2STELLAR
- Jacqui Cunningham
- JLaw
- Joey Labeija
- Kangding Ray
- Kasimyn
- Kinder
- Laurel Halo
- Lips Service
- Liquid Nails
- L$F
- Mahne Frame
- Makeda
- Marie Davidson
- Mobiletti Giradischi
- Moktar
- Ms Boogie
- Nabihah Iqbal (DJ Set)
- Nooriyah
- OKENYO
- ONYX
- Our Carlson
- Pelada
- Prison Religion
- Real Lies
- SI Process
- Simona Castricum
- SMB8
- Sote & Tarik Barri
- SOVBLKPSSY
- Stev Zar
- Stormworm
- Sveta
- The Riot
- Tjaka
- Trophie
- V
- VACUUM
- Varg2™
- Violent Magic Orchestra
- Vv Pete
- Winternationale
- WÖØLWORTHS\\FLUSHOT
- ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U
- ZCluster
Dark Mofo Dates & Venues
- Thursday, 8th June to Thursday, 22nd June – Various venues, Hobart, TAS
