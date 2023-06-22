Darren Hayes Will Release His Memoir in 2024

Darren Hayes will release his debut book, a memoir, in late 2024. Penguin Books announced yesterday (21st June) it had acquired rights to publish the book by the singer, songwriter and former Savage Garden frontman, which is expected to be released in late 2024. “I’ve been secretly telling stories about my life, through my music, since the very first Savage Garden single,” Hayes said in a statement.

“Back then my innermost thoughts were shrouded in lyrical metaphor and deeply embedded within the visuals and stage costumes of a fantastical pop career. The reality of my life was much more complicated than the constraints of a 3 minute radio song would allow. Almost 30 years later I feel free for the first time in my life and so grateful to partner with Penguin to truly tell my authentic story.”

Darren Hayes – ‘Do You Remember?’

Alison Urquhart, Non-Fiction Publisher at Penguin, added that she was “thrilled to bits” to be working with Hayes on the upcoming book. “Darren and I have a mutual love of 80s pop music and gothic, twisted tales and he is a remarkable and natural storyteller,” she said. “I know that he will create something so special and a reflection of who he is both as an extraordinarily gifted artist and a remarkable human being.”

Hayes first rose to stardom as the singer of Savage Garden alongside multi-instrumentalist Daniel Jones. The duo’s self-titled debut album arrived in 1997, skyrocketing them to fame with major hits like ‘I Want You’, ‘To the Moon and Back’ and ‘Truly Madly Deeply’. The duo went on to win a record 10 ARIA Awards for the album, and it has gone on to sell over 12 million copies worldwide.

Savage Garden’s second and final album Affirmation arrived two years later in 1999, with singles such as ‘The Animal Song’, ‘I Knew I Loved You’, its title track and others. The duo split in 2001, with Hayes embarking on a solo career. His debut solo album Spin arrived in 2002, and he went on to release four more albums: 2004’s The Tension and the Spark, 2007’s This Delicate Thing We’ve Made, 2011’s Secret Codes and Battleships and last year’s Homosexual.

