Dates Confirmed for Pitch Music & Arts Festival 2024

The folks at Untitled Group have locked in a seventh instalment of Pitch Music & Arts Festival. The festival will return to the lands of the Djab Wurrung People in Moyston, Victoria, from Friday, 8th to Tuesday, 12th March 2024. The lineup is yet to be revealed but it seems almost certain to include Brisbane duo X CLUB. and UK techno exemplar Daniel Avery – both acts have featured in social media teasers in recent days.

Tickets for the 2024 event will be available via a ballot system. Register your interest for tickets right here. The full lineup is expected in the coming days or weeks, and the ballot on-sale date will be revealed alongside.

Pitch Music & Arts returns in 2024

Pitch’s 2023 lineup included German electronic stylist Helena Hauff, London DJ and production polymath Four Tet, contemporary Welsh 2-steppers OVERMONO, and Nightmares on Wax, among dozens of other acts spanning various dance and electronic music sub-genres.

As ever, the 2024 Pitch Music & Arts Festival will take place over Victoria’s Labour Day long weekend. The festival dates overlap with those of another beloved Victorian festival, Golden Plains, as well as Adelaide’s famously diverse autumn offering, WOMADelaide.

We’ll keep you in the loop with the complete Pitch lineup and ballot on-sale dates. In the meantime, take a look at our Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24.

Pitch Music & Arts Festival 2024

Friday, 8th to Tuesday, 12th March – Moyston, VIC

Daniel Avery (probable)

X CLUB. (probable)

Ballot registrations open now

