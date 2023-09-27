The Ballot for Golden Plains 2024 is Now Open

The ticket ballot has officially opened for Golden Plains, which will return to the Sup’ for its 16th edition in 2024. You can sign up to subscribe and enter the ballot here. As usual, there are two sections to the ballot – one for existing subs and one for newcomers – and ticket offers will be sent out in mid-October, and again in early November. You have until Monday, 16th October to enter.

Golden Plains 2024 will take place from Saturday, 9th to Monday, 11th March. Organisers note that it’s the “same size, same shape, no commercial sponsors, free range camping, BYO everywhere, the No Dickhead Policy, One Stage Fits All The Gold”.

Carly Rae Jepsen: ‘Surrender My Heart’

The lineup is set to be announced in a few weeks – in 2023 it featured artists like Four Tet, Angel Olsen, Carly Rae Jepsen, Methyl Ethel, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. Read our review of the festival here.

Golden Plains sister festival Meredith will get underway in early December. The lineup was revealed in August: Kraftwerk, Caroline Polachek, Alvvays, Flowdan, Alex G, and Eris Drew & Octa Octa will all be making the trip to regional Victoria.

Meredith Music Festival takes place from Friday, 8th to Sunday, 10th December.

Further Reading

Meredith Music Festival 2023: Caroline Polachek, Alex G, Kraftwerk + More

Golden Plains Review – A Festival of Supernatural Kindness

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24