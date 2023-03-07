Here are the Set Times and Site Maps for Pitch Music & Arts Festival

Pitch Music & Arts Festival is rapidly approaching, and organisers have just revealed the full rundown of set times and site maps for the weekend. The lineup is being led by German selector Helena Hauff, Four Tet, OVERMONO, and Nightmares on Wax.
Hauff will play a two-hour set on Saturday night on the Pitch One stage, while Four Tet appears just a couple of hours earlier on the same stage. Nightmares on Wax also step up on Saturday, while acts like RONA. and Âme will rock up on Sunday. See the full rundown of times below.
Helena Hauff: Boiler Room x Dekmantel Set
Pitch Music & Arts Festival will kick off in Moyston on Friday, 10th March, and run until Tuesday, 14th March. Plenty of internationals are heading to Victoria, and there’ll be a strong local contingent as well, including RONA, BIG WETT – who just released a new track – and Mildlife.
It’s the sixth edition of Pitch to take place, having launched in 2017 with Ben Klock and Toro Y Moi as headliners. Check out the full 2023 lineup below.
Pitch Music & Arts Festival Site Map
Set Times
Pitch Music & Arts Festival 2023
- ABSOLUTE.
- AK Sports
- Âme
- Anetha
- Ayebatonye
- Ben UFO
- Bertie
- BIG WETT
- Bradley Zero
- C.FRIM X MIRASIA
- Call Super
- Cassie Raptor
- Club Angel
- Daria Kolosova
- DAWS
- Dax J
- DJ EZ
- DJ Heartstring
- DJ Stingray 313
- DJ Tennis
- Effy
- Ewan McVicar
- Fatima Yamaha (Live)
- FJAAK DJ
- Four Tet
- François X
- HALFQUEEN
- Héctor Oaks
- Helena Hauff
- I.JORDAN
- IN2STELLAR
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Jaguar
- Jennifer Cardini
- Juicy Romance
- Jyoty
- Kalyani
- KAS:ST
- Kelly Lee Owens (DJ Set)
- KETTAMA
- Ki/Ki
- Kim Ann Foxman
- Leon Vynehall (LIVE)
- LSDXOXO
- m8riarchy
- Major League DJz
- Mano Le Tough
- Marie Montexier
- Mildlife
- Miley Serious
- Moderat (LIVE)
- Nightmares On Wax
- NLV
- Overmono (Live)
- Parfait
- Paula Tape
- Peach
- Pretty Girl (LIVE)
- Roi Perez
- RONA.
- Ryan Elliott
- Sam Alfred x STÜM
- Soju Gang
- Sophie McAlister
- SWIM
- Tama Sumo x Lakuti
- Tinlicker (LIVE)
- u.r.trax
- Yarra
- Yikes
- Young Marco
Dates & Venue
- Friday, 10th March to Tuesday, 14th March 2023 – Moyston, VIC
Further Reading
Pitch Music & Arts Announces 2023 Festival Program
Splendour in the Grass Announce 2023 Dates