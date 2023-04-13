Dave Graney Reunites the Coral Snakes for ‘Night of the Wolverine’ 30th Anniversary Tour

Dave Graney and the original members of his group The Coral Snakes will reunite later this year for a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their third album, Night of the Wolverine. Performances with Graney and the Coral Snakes are few and far between these days, but you’ll have more than a dozen chances to catch the band between July and August.

Each show will feature two sets from Graney and the Coral Snakes: multi-instrumentalist Robin Casinader, guitarist Rob Hayward and drummer/percussionist Clare Moore, joined on this tour by Stu Thomas on bass. The band will perform Night of the Wolverine in full, along with classics and deep cuts from their mid-90s period of activity.

Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes – ‘You’re Just Too Hip, Baby’

The tour will kick off in Canberra on Friday, 28th July before continuing on to the Blue Mountains, Sydney, Surfers Paradise, Brisbane, Eumundi, Launceston, Ulverstone, Franklin, Melbourne, Adelaide, Bulli and Gosford. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale now.

Night of the Wolverine was recorded in just three days in late 1992, arriving in April the following year. In addition to Graney, Moore, Hayward and Casinader, the album also featured bass guitar by ex-Sacred Cowboys member Andrew Picouleau, and a guest appearance from The Cruel Sea‘s Tex Perkins. The album’s title track and ‘You’re Just Too Hip, Baby’ reached number 48 and 59, respectively, on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 1993.

“I love reconnecting with the songs as played by Clare, Rod and Robin,” Graney said of the upcoming tour in a statement. “They play so wonderfully – so cleanly and powerfully and its also great just to spend time with them as people and friends. We went through a lot together and these shows are like a decade of moves, licks, grooves, changes and melodies all compressed into a couple of hours. It’s powerful! For us and the audience!”

Dave Graney, Clare Moore, Robin Casinader and Rod Hayward circa 1993.

Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes Night of the Wolverine 30th Anniversary Tour

Friday, 28th July – The Street Theatre, Canberra

Tickets: The Street

Saturday, 29th July – Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood

Tickets: Blue Mountains Theatre

Thursday, 3rd August – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: TicketSearch

Friday, 4th August – HOTA, Surfers Paradise

Tickets: HOTA

Saturday, 5th August – The Old Museum, Brisbane

Tickets: TicketSearch

Sunday, 6th August – The Imperial, Eumundi

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 11st August – The Royal Oak, Launceston

TIckets: IWannaTicket

Saturday, 12th August – Gnomon Room, Ulverstone

Tickets: Moshtix

Sunday, 13th August – The Palais Theatre, Franklin

Friday, 18th August – Corner Hotel, Richmond

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 19th August – The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 25th August – The Heritage, Bulli

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 26th August – Drifters Wharf, Gosford

Tickets: Oztix

