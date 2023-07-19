Dashville Skyline 2023 Lineup Announced

Hunter Valley Country music and camping long weekender Dashville Skyline is back for its ninth outing this September/October long weekend and organisers have just delivered the lineup.

This year’s roster features 33 acts from all around Australia, including icons like The Black Sorrows, Tim Rogers & The Twin Set and Vika & Linda With The Bullettes, along with a handful of international guests.

Black Sorrows – ‘Chained to the wheel’

After previously announcing a pair of debut Australian shows for 2023, Hiss Golden Messenger – the long-running project of singer-songwriter M.C. Taylor – will be joining the Dashville party, alongside the likes of fellow US acts Ondara and Jenny Don’t & The Spurs, plus New Zealand songwriter Jenny Mitchell.

The 2023 instalment of Dashville Skyline will run across four days, from Thursday, 28th September through to Sunday, 1st October, with local legends Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes warming up the long weekend party with a 30th anniversary concert of Night of the Wolverines on the Thursday night.

The festival is an all-round celebration of American cars, culture and cuisine – with a huge range of eats, craft beers and more available for punters – all situated amongst the picturesque bushland of Wonnarua Country, Dashville, at Lower Belford in the New South Wales’s famous wine precinct, the Hunter Valley.

In 2023, the festival will also introduce a new space known as The Grateful Shed, which will feature a 20m long race track for “power tool racing”, plus a live radio recording lounge and some featured live entertainment from both local and touring acts.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can catch all the dates and details down below.

Dashville Skyline 2023 Lineup

Hiss Golden Messenger (US – 2 Shows)

Vika & Linda With The Bullettes

Tim Rogers & The Twin Set

Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs (US)

Ondara (US)

William Crighton

Karen Lee Andrews

Sweet Talk

Hussy Hicks

Jack Davies

Jenny Mitchell (NZ)

Van Walker & The Ferriters

Queenie

Magpie Diaries

John Flanagan

Babitha

JB Paterson

Siobhan Cotchin

Lady Lyon

Hana And Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits

Watty Thompson

Baby Cool

CJ Stranger

Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick Ups

Heath Cullen

The Settlement

Willie J & The Bad Books

Good Corn Liquor

Kingsley James

T.C. Jones

Midnight Chicken

Sunbiirds

Hunter Valley Ramblers

Dashville Progress Society

Tickets on sale now here

Thursday, 28th September – Sunday, 1st October 2023 – Dashville, Hunter Valley, NSW

