Diesel Announces 2024 National ‘Forever’ Tour

There are few Australian artists with the staying power of Diesel, aka Mark Lizotte. The artist formerly known as Johnny Diesel has spent the last three decades drawing on both the rock and blues traditions to create something with significant cultural heft – the kind of songs that feel like Australia.

Now, ahead of the release of his new album, Bootleg Melancholy, Diesel has announced details of a 2024 national tour. Find the complete tour itinerary below.

Diesel – ‘Tip Of My Tongue’

Bootleg Melancholy has been described as an “unabashedly exuberant” work, notable for its diverse style and the cohesive story it aims to tell across its 14 tracks. It’s also a typically personal work for Diesel, featuring songs about “family, mortality, childhood and dreams.”

That said, those who expect rousing pop choruses from Diesel need not fear – the album contains plenty of big hooks. Oh, and gearheads rejoice: the album features a great deal of vintage tech, with songs written and performed on classic guitars.

The accompanying tour is set to be as big and exuberant as one would expect, given the material. For instance, Sydney Diesel fans will be delighted to know that the musician is gracing the halls of the Opera House – a perfect fit for the artist’s “heart in your mouth” rock style.

Diesel 2024 Australian Tour

Saturday, 13th January – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW

Saturday, 24th February – Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide SA

Friday, 1st March – Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 23rd March – Heart Theatre, Margaret River WA

Friday, 12th April – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 13th April – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 26th October at 9am AEDT – visit the artist’s website for more details

Further Reading

Lineup Announced for Mushroom 50 Live: Hunters & Collectors, Christine Anu, DMA’S + More

Birdsville Big Red Bash & Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash Announce 2024 Lineups: Tina Arena, Colin Hay + More

Jimmy Barnes To Perform With Diesel, Josh Teskey, Emma Donovan At NRL Grand Final