Doja Cat’s New Album Artwork is Near-Identical to German Metal Band Chaver

Doja Cat sent fans into a frenzy this week after finally dropping the details of her long-awaited fourth studio album. The pop megastar revealed the follow-up to her 2021 smash Planet Her will be dubbed Scarlet and arrive on Friday, 22nd September. She also shared a picture of the official artwork on social media, which features an image of a gnarly red spider.

But something fishy seems to be going on. Because internet sleuths have discovered that the cover art bears a more-than-striking resemblance to that of German metal band Chaver’s own forthcoming LP Of Gloom, which even more coincidentally, is being released on the exact same day.

Someone certainly has some explaining to do…

Chaver – Of Gloom (2023) / Doja Cat – Scarlet (2023) pic.twitter.com/I3oPZ4gO5s — ????⚡️????? (@BatistaNeh) August 30, 2023

As Consequence Of Sound reports, both images were also designed by the same artist, one Dusty Ray.

“The striking cover art, masterfully crafted by Dusty Ray @sloppjockey_ert (who has been with us since our first album), serves as a captivating contrast to the album’s intense music, setting the stage for a trip to a place of pain,” Chaver announced back when they dropped their version of the cover art online, about a month ago.

Flash-forward to this week, and Ray apparently shared the image of Doja Cat’s Scarlet on X (formerly Twitter), but has since deleted it.

We’re not quite sure what the hell is going on here, but someone certainly has some explaining to do.

We’ll bring you more updates if/when they arrive.

