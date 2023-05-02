Doja Cat Dresses As Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat for the Met Gala

Just a few days ago, a Tiktok user by the name of Mandy Lee predicted that someone was going to attend the 2023 Met Gala dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s famous feline companion, Choupette. And, of course, that someone ended up being Doja Cat.

This year’s Met Gala has just wrapped up for another year in New York, with every A-list celebrity that hasn’t yet annoyed Anna Wintour in attendance. The (slightly controversial theme) this year was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.

Jared Leto Also Dressed As Choupette For Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Jared Leto attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Doja Cat wasn’t even the only one that came dressed as the cat – actor and singer Jared Leto donned a gigantic cat for the occasion. Although his costume was definitely less glamorous than Doja Cat’s Oscar de la Renta gown.

For those unfamiliar, Choupette was the treasured pet of Lagerfeld for many years until his death in 2019. Choupette reportedly had her own set of private maids, and took part in a number of brand campaigns alongside Lagerfeld.

The famous cat did not attend, and even released a statement via her official Instagram. “Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully and cozy at home,” the Instagram post reads. “We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him.”

A slew of other famous artists were in attendance, including Rihanna, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, and Kendrick Lamar.

Further Reading

Doja Cat Wants to Make a Hardcore Punk Album

Doja Cat Teams Up With Taco Bell For A Cover Of Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’

Doja Cat Releases ‘Vegas’ From Soundtrack To Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’