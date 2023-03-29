Donatachi To Support Ashnikko On 2023 Australian Tour

Sydney artist Donatachi has been announced as the special guest on Ashnikko‘s first ever Australian tour this April.

The pop/electro producer will join the US pop disruptor on all five dates of her maiden national run, which encompasses two shows in Melbourne, plus one apiece in Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney.

Donatachi, Slayyyter – ‘Crush On U’

FYI, the over 18’s Melbourne show and the Adelaide show are both already sold out.

The tour comes in honour of Ashnikko’s forthcoming debut album WEEDKILLER, which is due out on Friday, 2nd June

Ashnikko rose to prominence in 2019 with the single ‘Stupid’, a collaboration with rapper Yung Baby Tate. Since then, she’s collaborated with Grimes (on ‘Cry’), Kelis (on ‘Deal with It’) and Princess Nokia (on ‘Slumber Party’). Last year, she helped out on a new version of Lady Gaga‘s ‘Plastic Doll’ for the remix album Dawn of Chromatica.

Demidevil arrived in early 2021 and spawned Ashnikko’s biggest hit to date, the pop-trap crossover ‘Daisy’.

Meanwhile, Donatachi is still celebrating the release of their 2022 mini-album donatahi.com, which draws inspiration from classic rave, jungle and breakbeat, together with the artist’s signature hyper-bubblegum pop production.

You can catch all the details of Ashnikko’s debut Australian tour, supported by Donatachi, down below.

Ashnikko 2023 Australian Tour

Supported by Donatachi

Saturday, 1st April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (U18 matinee)

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 1st April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (18+ show) – SOLD OUT

Monday, 3rd April – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide – SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 4th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Thursday, 6th April – Big Top, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix

