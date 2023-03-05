Siobhan Cotchin Announces 2023 Australian Tour, Including Kingswood Support Run

Alt-country singer-songwriter Siobhan Cotchin recently charmed audiences at Laneway Perth courtesy of triple j Unearthed. Cotchin will pack up her things and hit the road over the next few months as she tours in support of her latest single ‘When The Curtains Close’.

As part of her travels, Cotchin will support Melbourne/Naarm rock band Kingswood at various regional Western Australian shows in late May and early June, including dates in Dunsborough, Nannup, Treedale and Albany, as well as Perth, Fremantle and multiple South Australian locations.

Siobhan Cotchin – ‘When the Curtains Close’

Cotchin will play headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth in the second half of June. She’ll also appear at the inaugural Bluesfest Perth on Saturday, 1st April, joining headliners The Doobie Brothers, Counting Crows, John Butler and more.

“I’m so excited to be on the road again, playing around Australia in places I’ve never been,” Cotchin said in a statement. “I’m really looking forward to sharing my music with people that haven’t heard me before – I hope to get some new fans along the way.”

Cotchin has released numerous singles over the last couple of years. Her EP, Highways and Heartbreaks, came out in March 2022. Her latest release, the brooding, emo country number ‘When the Curtains Close’, came out in February, along with a music video from director Cedric Tang.

Siobhan Cotchin Australian Tour 2023

Saturday, 18th March – YMCA HQ, Perth WA

Saturday, 1st April – Bluesfest, Perth WA

Wednesday, 22nd April – Wessy on the Green, Westonia WA

Thursday, 25th May – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough WA*

Friday, 26th May – Mojos Bar, Fremantle WA*

Saturday, 27th May – The Rosemount, Perth WA*

Sunday, 28th May – The Carine, Duncraig WA*

Thursday, 1st June – Nannup Town Hall, Nannup WA*

Friday, 2nd June – The River, Margaret River WA*

Saturday, 3rd June – Six Degrees, Albany WA*

Sunday, 4th June – Farm Hotel, Treedale WA*

Wednesday, 7th June – Sound City, Port Lincoln SA*

Thursday, 8th June – Sound City, Port Lincoln SA*

Friday, 9th June – Fat Controller, Adelaide SA*

Saturday, 10th June – Western Hotel, Mt Gambier SA *

Sunday, 11th June – Hotel Victor, Victor Harbour SA*

Thursday, 15th June – The Royal Bondi, Sydney NSW

Friday, 16th June – The Retreat Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 17th June – Felons, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 23rd June – The Rosemount, Perth WA

*Supporting Kingswood – tickets here. More info on Siobhan Cotchin’s tour dates here.

