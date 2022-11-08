Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Alleged Drake Diss

Drake and 21 Savage‘s new record, Her Loss, has had the internet popping off since its release on Friday (4th November). The track ‘Circo Loco’ has attracted controversy due to a Drake line that appears to comment on Tory Lanez‘s alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Many have derided Drake for suggesting that Megan lied about being shot. This is the offending line: “This bi**h lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling”. Others have commented on the poor timing of the release, particularly in the wake of Migos rapper Takeoff’s murder.

Drake, 21 Savage – ‘Circo Loco’

Megan responded via social media, pulling no punches in a long string of tweets.

“Stop using my name for clout bi**h a** n****s!” one of her posts read, here. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

The shooting incident is alleged to have occurred in 2020, with Megan accusing Lanez of shooting her in the foot following an altercation. Lanez has been charged and is under house arrest.

Following the release of ‘Circo Loco’, Megan’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, responded to Pitchfork’s request for comment, stating that “Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker.”

Drake hasn’t responded to Megan’s comments but Lil Yachty tried to clear things up via Instagram Live, claiming Drake wasn’t referring to Megan Thee Stallion at all.

“I’mma clear this line up cuz I know Drake’s not gonna do it,” Lil Yachty said. “Had nothing to do with Megan. It’s just about women lying about their butt being real when it’s not. And like ‘stallion’ as in ‘she’s still fine.’ Like a stallion! That was it.”

