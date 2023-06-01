Drug Church Announce Debut Australian Shows

American grunge revivalists Drug Church have announced their debut Australian shows, with the band set to play headline dates in Sydney and Melbourne in September in support of latest album Hygiene.

The brief, two-date run will begin Thursday, 17th August at Crowbar in Sydney, wrapping up the following evening at Melbourne’s Stay Gold. Tickets for both shows are on sale now: find them for Sydney here and Melbourne here.

Drug Church – ‘Million Miles of Fun’

Drug Church’s upcoming shows follow a thwarted attempt by the band to tour the country a few years ago. In February 2020, Tasmanian punks Luca Brasi announced a tour with Drug Church for April and May that year. Obviously, the pandemic halted those plans in their tracks.

Drug Church formed in 2011, fronted by Self Defense Family bandleader Patrick Kindlon. The band have released four studio albums in that time, starting with 2013’s Paul Walker. The most recent, Hygiene, arrived last year after being previewed with singles like ‘Million Miles of Fun’, ‘World Impact’ and ‘Premium Offer’. Back in March, the band released their first new single for the year, ‘Myopic’.

Drug Church 2023 Australian Shows

Thursday, 17th August – Crowbar, Sydney

Friday, 18th August – Stay Gold, Melbourne

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

Alex Lahey Announces ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’ Australian Tour with Illuminati Hotties

Nashville Punk Band Snõõper Announce Debut Australian Tour

Trophy Eyes Announce National Tour for Upcoming Album ‘Suicide and Sunshine’