Nashville Punk Band Snõõper Announce Debut Australian Tour

Nashville garage punks Snõõper will be heading to Australia for their debut tour in June this year. The band will kick things off on Friday, 16th June at the Vinnies Dive Bar on the Gold Coast, before heading down the east coast and finishing in Melbourne on Saturday, 1st July.

The band won’t be going it alone – they’ll be joined at various tour dates by local acts Tee Vee Repairman, GEE TEE, Smooch and R.M.F.C.. See all the dates and details below.

Snõõper: ‘Pod’

Snõõper recently announced their debut album, Super Snõõper, will arrive on Friday, 14th July. The first cut off the single has been released: it’s called ‘Pod’, and you can listen to it above.

“‘Pod’ was written over the pandemic, when people only felt comfortable being around other members of their ‘pod’,” the band shared in a statement. “It’s wild to think about that as a concept in hindsight. When we formed our pods, however, our anxieties began to multiply and everything felt so extreme. Our pods confirmed and echoed our worst fears. Everything felt dark and all anyone could do was blame someone else for why we all felt so bad.”

The album was recorded at a bomb shelter in Nashville, and will be released through Jack White’s label Third Man Records. The band’s live shows are renowned for being complete chaos – a mixture of puppetry, video art, and music.

Snõõper Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 16th June – Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar, w/ GEE TEE + Liquid Face

Tickets

Saturday, 17th June – Brisbane, The Bearded Lady, w/ GEE TEE + Liquid Face

Tickets

Thursday, 22nd June –Wollongong, La La La’s, w/ Tee Vee Repairman + Tombeau & The Idiots

Tickets

Friday, 23rd June – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory, w/ GEE TEE + R.M.F.C. + Carations

Tickets

Sunday, 25th June – Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel, w/ Busted Head Racket

Tickets at the door

Thursday, 29th June – Canberra, Sideway Bar, w/ Tee Vee Repairman + New Age Group

Tickets

Friday, 30th June – Melbourne, Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar, w/ Parsnip + Smooch + Billiam

Tickets at the door

Saturday, 1st July – Melbourne, Nighthawks, w/ Romansy

Tickets at the door

