Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Diagnosed with Cancer

Duran Duran were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 during a ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night (6th November). The band’s former guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend the ceremony, with frontman Simon Le Bon explaining that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer four years ago.

Le Bon shared the news by reading a letter that Taylor had written for the evening. “Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer,” Taylor’s letter read. “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different, so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.”

Duran Duran Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In a longer letter shared to Duran Duran’s official website, Taylor expressed gratitude for the induction, also thanking his bandmates, his family, early supporters, producers and others. He went on to explain that he had been receiving medical treatment for his cancer that “until very recently allowed me to just rock on.” He added that while his current condition is “not immediately life threatening, there is no cure.”

“However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years,” Taylor said. “We’ve had a privileged life, we were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well dressed, a bit full of ourselves, because we had a lot to give, but as I’ve said many times, when you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an über cool bunch of fans, well what could possibly go wrong?”

Taylor concluded his message by saying he was “truly sorry and massively disappointed” he couldn’t attend the induction ceremony in person. “I’m so very proud of these four brothers; I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”

Later on in the evening, backstage, Duran Duran were asked by a journalist how it felt reading out Taylor’s letter. “It is devastating news,” Le Bon replied. “To find out that a colleague… a mate, a friend, one of our family is not gonna be around for very long. It is absolutely devastating. We love Andy dearly. I’m not gonna stand here and cry, I think that would be inappropriate, but that’s what I feel like.”

In addition to their induction speech, Duran Duran performed a medley of hits – including ‘Girls on Film’, ‘Rio’ and ‘Ordinary World’. The band were inducted by actor Robert Downey Jr. Inductees on the evening also included Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar and others.

Further Reading

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees Include Dolly Parton, Eminem and More