Ed Kuepper Announces Extensive 2023 Australian Tour

Veteran guitarist Ed Kuepper has announced a lengthy Australian tour throughout September this year. Billed as ‘The Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper’ tour, it’ll mark the artist’s first full live band show of his solo material since 2009.

Kuepper and his bandmates, Mark Dawson on drums, Peter Oxley on bass, Alister Spence on piano and Eamon Dilworth on brass, will kick off the tour on Friday, 1st September at the Arthouse in Wyong. They’ll travel through New South Wales, Victoria, the ACT, South and Western Australia and Tasmania before finishing on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday, 30th September.

Ed Kuepper: ‘The Way I Made You Feel’

The tour announcements comes off the back of the reissuing of two of Kuepper’s classic records: 1991’s Honey Steel’s Gold and 1985’s Electrical Storm. Honey Steel’s Gold will also be finally available on streaming services from next Friday, 9th June.

All of that is the result of a new record deal with Remote Control – who have now acquired all of Kuepper’s solo albums and work after The Saints, including releases by The Laughing Clowns and The Aints.

“Friends, as you know, I’ve been full of happy announcements recently but announcing the shows I’ll be doing with this bunch of nifty musical dudes is one of my happiest,” Kuepper shared in a statement.

Along with performing deep cuts from Honey Steel’s Gold and Electrical Storm, Kuepper said the band will also be “hammering through a fine selection of the many chart topping hits that have become associated with me.”

The Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper Tour

Friday, 1st September – Arthouse, Wyong NSW

Saturday, 2nd September – Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW

Wednesday, 6th September – National Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 8th September – Queenscliff Town Hall, Queenscliff VIC

Saturday, 9th September – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan VIC

Wednesday, 13th September – Freo Social, Fremantle WA

Friday, 15th September – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 16th September – Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS

Wednesday, 20th September – The Street Theatre, Canberra ACT

Thursday, 21st September – City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 28th September – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 29th September – Twin Towns, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 30th September – Imperial Hotel, Sunshine Coast QLD

Tickets are on sale now via Feel Presents.

