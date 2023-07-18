Watch Eminem Join Ed Sheeran On Stage in Detroit for ‘Lose Yourself’ and ‘Stan’

Ed Sheeran brought out Eminem at his latest tour stop in Detroit for a swift run-through of ‘Lose Yourself’ and ‘Stan’. The two have teamed up before: in 2022, Sheeran jumped on stage at the Rock & Hall of Fame induction to cover Dido’s verse in ‘Stan’ as Eminem played through a medley of his classics.

“I wondered if I could play you a cover of an Eminem song tonight,” Sheeran told the crowd in Detroit. “I think you know it. We rehearsed it today; we’ll see how it goes.”

Ed Sheeran x Eminem: ‘Lose Yourself’, ‘Stan’

Sheeran gets stuck into ‘Lose Yourself’, and before long Eminem arrives on stage to pick up halfway through the first verse.

“Can I just say, he was gonna come out and do one song, but I said you can’t come out in Detroit and just do one song. Do you want another song?” Sheeran asks after they wrap up, before diving into ‘Stan’. Watch the whole moment above.

Sheeran is currently on the North American leg of his extensive + – = ÷ x Tour – known more generally as the Mathematics tour – which landed in Australia at the start of 2023. The tour broke the record for the most tickets sold for a single gig in Australia, with 107,000 people attending his Friday, 3rd March show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. More than 200,000 people saw Sheeran play live in Melbourne alone.

Aside from breaking touring records, Sheeran recently emerged victorious in a controversial copyright lawsuit regarding his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’. Sheeran’s team successfully argued that the chord progression in the 2014 song was well-used by Sheeran, and was a simple building block of music. Sheeran was being sued by the heirs of Marvin Gaye co-writer Ed Townsend, who claimed that ‘Thinking Out Loud’ infringed the copyright of Gaye’s 1973 track ‘Let’s Get It On’.

