Eggy to Play Melbourne Send-Off Show Before Inaugural European Tour

Melbourne avant-pop crew Eggy released their excellent second album, With Gusto, via Flightless Records in July 2022. The band will kick off a comprehensive European tour in June, playing shows in Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany and Switzerland. They’ve got one more hometown show before they go, headlining Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom on Friday, 26th May.

Eggy will be supported by Dainis Lacey’s Cool Sounds, whose latest album, Like That, was one of Music Feeds’ favourite local albums of 2022; Nic Oogjes of NO ZU will lead his latest project, Cong Josie & the Teardrops; and Palm Springs, aka Tropical Fuck Storm’s Erica Dunn, will be up first.

Eggy: With Gusto

Eggy is led by vocalists and multi-instrumentalists Zoe Monk, Sam Lyons, and Dominic Moore, alongside drummer Charlie Wolstenholme and synth player Lucy Packham. The band released its debut album, Bravo!, amid pandemic confusion in November 2020.

Their second album, With Gusto, was Triple R’s Album of the Week in August 2022 and the band followed its release with a run of shows around metro and regional Victoria. They’ve since played headline shows in Sydney and Brisbane, appeared at Goom Fest and Grinchfest, and performed on Triple R’s Live at Triple R program.

The band’s European tour kicks off on Friday, 9th June at A Forest Festival in Cigole, Italy. They’ll squeeze in a total of 19 shows in a three-week span, wrapping up at Italy’s Off Tune Festival on 1st July alongside the likes of Kurt Vile and Fujiya & Miyagi.

Eggy – EU Send Off Show

w/ Cool Sounds, Cong Josie & the Teardrops, Palm Springs

Friday, 26th May – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne/Naarm VIC

Eggy in Europe 2023

Friday, 9th June – A Forest Festival, Cigole, Italy

Saturday, 10th June – Channel Zero, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Sunday, 11th June – Kset, Zagreb, Croatia

Wednesday, 14th June – Dabadaba, San Sebastian, Spain

Thursday, 15th June – Lata De Zinc, Oviedo, Spain

Friday, 16th June – Avenida, Fafe, Portugal

Saturday, 17th June – Ho! Gruf, Lugo, Spain

Sunday, 18th June – Mar, Pone de Lima, Portugal

Tuesday, 20th June – Maus Habitos, Porto, Portugal

Wednesday, 21st June – Lounge, Lisbon, Portugal

Friday, 23rd June – Nice, Esposende, Portugal

Saturday, 24th June – Surfing the Lerez Festival, Pontevedra, Spain

Sunday, 25th June – La Atalaia Del Gardoki, Sopelana, Spain

Tuesday, 27th June – Supersonic, Paris, France

Wednesday, 28th June – Popanz Fest, Cologne, Germany

Thursday, 29th June – Horst Klub, Kreuzlingen, Switzerland

Friday, 30th June – Bad Bonn, Dudingen, Switzerland

Saturday, 1st July – Off Tune Festival, Prato, Italy

