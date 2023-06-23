NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by the trap-influenced ‘Pacifist Philosophy’ from Naarm/Melbourne-based performer Meghna. There’s also synths and drum machines from Simona Castricum, vintage hard rock from Cable Ties, loaded sub-bass frequencies from Miggy, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – June ’23

New additions 23/06/2023

Meghna – Pacifist Philosophy

Radical Son – Elder

Simona Castricum – Sky

Hannah Cameron – Smells Like Leaving

Kee’ahn – sunsets

808s & Greatest Hits – Death Valley

Alice Ivy – Howlin’ at the New Moon (feat. Eternal Engine)

Cable Ties – Crashing Through

Miggy – Better Let Me In (w/ Eternal Engine, DAYSHAWN)

Jewel Owusu – hurts (w/ Sophie DeMasi)

