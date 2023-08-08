Elizabeth Releases New Single ‘Love is the Easiest Salvation’

It’s Elizabeth’s birthday but she’s the one giving out presents. The Brisbane/Meanjin-based artist has released her first new single of 2023, ‘Love is the Easiest Salvation’. It’s epic and wholly moving – in other words, vintage Elizabeth.

Elizabeth worked on the new single with producer John Castle, who handled the production of her 2019 debut album, the wonderful world of nature. ‘Love is the Easiest Salvation’ is docketed as the first single from Elizabeth’s second album, which is tentatively due in 2024.

Elizabeth – ‘Love is the Easiest Salvation’

Elizabeth released a three-part suite of singles in 2022, with accompanying music videos from director Nick Mckk. At the time, Elizabeth spoke to Music Feeds about the decision to follow the wonderful world of nature with a suite of singles rather than an album.

“The singles were all songs that I wrote and made over the COVID lockdowns. I love making albums, but I didn’t really feel like I had the sparkly energy that I needed to muster to make an album,” she said.

She also spoke of a slight change in perspective regarding the state of mind most conducive to creativity. “I find that my strongest emotion to write from is sadness or grief,” she said. “I really don’t want to have a bad life that I don’t enjoy just so I can write songs, and I definitely used to blow things up in order to have something to write about – and I really don’t do that anymore, which I think is growth.”

Elizabeth is on the program for this September’s BIGSOUND festival in Meanjin’s Fortitude Valley. She’ll be joined onstage by Holy Holy touring members Ryan Strathie and Graham Ritchie. The trio are a potent combination, as documented on Elizabeth’s Live at Thornbury Theatre EP, which came out in May 2023.

