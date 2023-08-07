Winten Juggles Grief and Self-Love on New Single ‘Waving to My Girl’

‘Waving to My Girl’ is the title track and latest taste of Naarm/Melbourne artist Winten’s forthcoming debut album. It’s a steady-building and unpretentious indie rock song. Bridgette Winten’s husky lead vocals both project and protect the artist’s raw emotions with regard to losing a family member and understanding how to balance one’s own competing impulses. Pre-order the album now.

