Elton John Adds More Shows To ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ 2023 Tour

After announcing a slew of new Australian dates for early next year as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, Elton John has added second shows in three cities to the upcoming run, which will take place in January 2023.

New concert dates have been revealed for Sunday, 8th January at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Saturday, 14th January at Melbourne’s AAMI Park and Tuesday, 17th January at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. These join previous dates announced at all three venues, as well as a show at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday, 21st January.

Elton John’s Farewell Tour Is Set To Conclude Next Year

Elton John first brought his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Australia in late 2019 and early 2020, initially saying it would be his final visit to the country. Though he completed his Australian run, the New Zealand leg of the tour was cut short due to illness. Rescheduled shows for Christchurch and Auckland have been announced, and the Australian encore performances – first announced earlier this month – are a little cherry on top for fans of the Rocket Man.

“I promised back in 2020 that when we returned, we’d take the opportunity to play a few encore shows,” John said in a video shared to fans when the performances were announced earlier this month. “I know the last tickets sold fast, and I want to be able to say farewell to you all.”

See Australian tour dates – including new shows – below. Tickets for all shows are on sale today (1st August), with timing staggered. See here for details.

Elton John ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 8th January – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle (new show)

Tuesday, 10th January – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Friday, 13th January – AAMI Park, Melbourne

Saturday, 14th January 2023 ​– AAMI Park, Melbourne (new show)

Thursday, 17th January – Allianz Stadium, Sydney (new show)

Wednesday, 18th January – Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Saturday, 21st January – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

