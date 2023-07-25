Dolly Parton Releases Cover of Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’

Dolly Parton has shared a cover of Queen’s classic ‘We Are The Champions’, the fourth single to come from her upcoming album Rockstar. It’s a fairly faithful rendition of the original, although Parton does throw in a brief interpolation of ‘We Will Rock You’ right at the very end.

Parton’s Rockstar is due to arrive on Friday, 17th November through her own label Butterfly Records. It’s been in the works for a while, with the idea for the album coming after Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – an invitation which she initially declined.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Parton wrote in a statement at the time. “I don’t feel that I have earned the right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so must respectfully bow out.”

But the singer changed her tune and accepted the nomination, adding that it had inspired her to put out a rock album. The guest list on the album is dizzying: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will reunite on the Beatles‘ ‘Let It Be’, which will also feature Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood; Elton John will rock up to duet with Parton on ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’; Stevie Nicks joins for the original track ‘What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You’; and Debbie Harry hops on for a ‘Heart of Glass’ cover.

There’ll also be appearances from Lizzo, Richie Sambora, John Fogerty, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Melissa Etheridge, Nikki Sixx, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, and Pat Benatar. See the full tracklist below.

We’ve heard a few singles from the album so far, including ‘Bygones’, ‘World on Fire’, and ‘Magic Man’.

Dolly Parton Rockstar Tracklist

‘Rockstar’ (special guest Richie Sambora) ‘World on Fire’ ‘Every Breath You Take’ (feat. Sting) ‘Open Arms’ (feat. Steve Perry) ‘Magic Man’ (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese) ‘Long as I Can See the Light’ (feat. John Fogerty) ‘Either Or’ (feat. Kid Rock) ‘I Want You Back’ (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes) ‘What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You’ (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel) ‘Purple Rain’ ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ (feat. Peter Frampton) ‘I Hate Myself for Loving You’ (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) ‘Night Moves’ (feat. Chris Stapleton) ‘Wrecking Ball’ (feat. Miley Cyrus) ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile) ‘Keep on Loving You’ (feat. Kevin Cronin) ‘Heart of Glass’ (feat. Debbie Harry) ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ (feat. Elton John) ‘Tried to Rock and Roll Me’ (feat. Melissa Etheridge) ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute) ‘We Are the Champions’ ‘Bygones’ (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5) ‘My Blue Tears’ (feat. Simon Le Bon) ‘What’s Up?’ (feat. Linda Perry) ‘You’re No Good’ (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow) ‘Heartbreaker’ (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo) ‘Bittersweet’ (feat. Michael McDonald) ‘I Dreamed About Elvis’ (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires) ‘Let It Be’ (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood) ‘Free Bird’ (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

