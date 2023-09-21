Emma Donovan Announces Sydney and Melbourne Headline Shows

Emma Donovan has announced two headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne later this year. The Gumbaynggirr/Yamatji singer will play the Joan Sutherland Theatre in the Sydney Opera House on Friday, 20th October, with a show at Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom scheduled for Sunday, 3rd December.

Audiences will get a preview of Donovan’s first-ever solo material at the shows, which according to a press release is due for release soon. Donovan will be supported in Sydney by Kamilaroi and Tongan singer Radical Son, and in Melbourne by Pirramatu.

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks: ‘Out The Door’

A stalwart of the Australian music scene, 2023 has seen Donovan appear as part of a stage tribute to Aretha Franklin, performing alongside Montaigne, Thandi Phoenix, Thndo, Ursula Yovich, and Jada Alberts. The production, Aretha – A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul, premiered at the Sydney Opera House in June.

Recently, Donovan released a collaboration with Kuku Yalanji, Jirrbal, and Zenadth Kes singer Kee’ahn called ‘Take No More’ – written as part of the Singing Our Futures songwriting program, an initiative from the Archie Roach Foundation.

“Both of us were feeling a lot of emotions that come with the date and feeling inspired by grassroots mob who organise to educate and liberate our peoples,” Kee’ahn said about the making of the track. “We spoke about how our leaders across generations stand strong and staunch against ongoing challenges, the act of carrying the torch forward passed down from your elders so our future generations can do the same or ideally won’t have to at all.”

Emma Donovan 2023 Headline Shows

Friday, 20th October – Sydney Opera House

Tickets

Sunday, 3rd December – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne

Tickets

