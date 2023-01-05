Empire Of The Sun Announce February 2023 Headline Shows

Australian electro-pop duo Empire Of The Sun have announced a pair of headline shows set to take place next month. The upcoming shows will see the pair – which comprises Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore – performing in Sydney and Brisbane.

The first of these shows will take place at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, 22nd February, and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Saturday, 25th February. The group will also make an appearance at the Now & Again Festival in Victoria on Saturday, 18th February.

Empire Of The Sun – ‘Walking On A Dream’

These newly-announced shows will be the group’s first live performances since the conclusion of a ten-year anniversary tour of their debut album Walking On A Dream in 2019, and their first Australian shows since 2017. Currently, the group have not released a new album since 2016’s Two Vines.

In late 2021, Littlemore spoke to the podcast The Plug With Neil Griffiths to explain that Empire Of The Sun had planned for a reunion of sorts prior to COVID, before the pandemic halted progress. In the interim, Littlemore worked with Cloud Control’s Alistair Wright in Vlossom, while Steele launched new band H3000, and released his debut solo album, Listen To The Water, in May 2022.

Empire Of The Sun Australian Tour 2023

Wednesday, 22nd February – ​Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 25th February – ​The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

