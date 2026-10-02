Enter Shikari Announce Indefinite Hiatus From 2027

Enter Shikari have announced they will go on indefinite hiatus at the end of 2027, bringing more than two decades of near-constant activity to a close – at least for now.

The UK genre-benders have revealed that, as of 31st December 2027, Enter Shikari will “fall dormant as a recording and performing entity”, with the band admitting they don’t know when – or indeed if – they’ll return.

“This dormancy may eventually end with an eruption back into activity, or may end with extinction, we have no idea which,”

“This dormancy may eventually end with an eruption back into activity, or may end with extinction, we have no idea which,” the band said in a statement.

Importantly, though, they stressed: “We don’t think we’re splitting up.”

The decision comes as Enter Shikari approach the 20th anniversary of their 2007 debut album, Take To The Skies, with the members reflecting on a musical partnership that began when they were teenagers.

“We’ve been playing music together since we were 15, and friends longer still, but there’s no doubt this is a huge milestone,” they said.

“For the past two decades, we’ve run amok in a cultural landscape that elevates easily-pigeonholed art, so being an Enter Shikari hasn’t always been easy, professionally or personally, with obvious negative impact on one’s mental health when tasked with coming up with the goods.”

The band explained that while their love for Enter Shikari – and for each other – remains intact, their lives and priorities have inevitably evolved.

“We are far from being the same kids who recorded that debut album, and as much as we love what we do, and still love being in each other’s company, as humans our priorities and capacities have changed.”

The decision also comes following a recent illness suffered by frontman Rou Reynolds.

However, Enter Shikari stressed that conversations surrounding their future had already begun prior to Reynolds becoming unwell, adding: “To then see a friend in trouble made those conversations more pertinent.”

While there are no plans in the diary beyond 2027, the band aren’t treating the hiatus as a definitive ending.

“Maybe we’ll be like Fugazi and just get together to rehearse for fun, without feeling the need to make anyone else listen to it,” they mused.

“All we really know is after two decades of being a professional band, not having plans three years in advance is liberating.”

There’s still plenty of Enter Shikari to come before dormancy mode officially kicks in.

The band are currently working on new music, which they say fans “should get to hear sooner rather than later”, as well as another yet-to-be-revealed project they’ve recently finished filming.

They also hope to revisit some of their favourite places over the next 14 months, but cautioned fans not to expect an officially branded “farewell world tour”.

For Aussie fans, the news arrives just months after Enter Shikari wrapped up their latest run down under in May, supported by grandson.

“It’s not the sort of statement we thought we’d be making if you’d asked us a year ago, but we felt it was time to let you know our headspace,” the band concluded.

“We really hope we’ll be seeing you over the next 14 months or so, somehow. But if not, all that remains to be said is thank-you for your support, your sweat, your passion, your energy.”

Enter Shikari formed in St Albans in 1999, originally under the name Hybryd, and have since scored six UK Top 10 albums, including their first UK #1 with 2023’s A Kiss For The Whole World.

Further Reading

Enter Shikari Share Video For Wargasm Collab, ‘The Void Stares Back’

Love Letter To A Record: Superlove’s Jacob Rice On Enter Shikari’s ‘A Flash Flood of Colour’

Enter Shikari Frontman Opens Up About His Battle With Anxiety